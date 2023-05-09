The Wigan Athletic man suffered a knee injury when playing for the Latics against Reading on April 29.

Magennis, who has been capped 71 times and scored ten goals for his country, was a used substitute in the first two games of the group against San Marino and Finland as Michael O’Neill’s men pocketed three points from a possible six.

The win at San Marino and loss at home to Finland means Northern Ireland currently sit fifth in Group H, with the top two teams qualifying for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Josh Magennis has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifiers next month

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney revealed that the injury was a ‘really bad’ one but that he’s hopeful to have the former Hull City ace back at his disposal for the start of next season.

Maloney’s side finished bottom of the Championship table and will therefore compete in League One next season.

"Josh has a pretty bad knee injury," he said.

"There's a fracture in there, and it's a really bad injury, but we're really hopeful he'll be back in August, so it's not as bad as it could have been.

"Josh was competing and performing as well as he had been since I was here.

"I've spoken before about what a massive positive figure in the dressing room he is, but hopefully he'll be back raring to go in August."

