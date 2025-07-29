Crusaders Strikers coach Clare McIlwaine has hailed the experience her side is getting at the SuperCupNI tournament - both on and off the pitch.

The Shore Road side are competing in the Girls’ Junior section of the tournament and got a dream draw as they have already faced reigning champions Surf Select and Kilmarnock so far this week.

The big games keep on coming as they finish their group with a mouth-watering encounter against Manchester United in Chimney Corner today.

Reflecting on the week so far, McIlwaine said: "Surf Select in the first game was a good challenge as they've won the tournament over the last two years.

Crusaders Strikers are embracing the challenge at this year's SuperCupNI tournament

"We started strong and took the lead but our heads dropped after conceding two quickfire goals and then Surf Select showed their class - but girls still left on a massive high.

"Kilmarnock was also a tough game and now we have Manchester United...so it's all a great experience.

"To be exposed to such strong teams is what this competition is about. For example, Surf Select has such a massive pool to choose from and that's the test we want."

The young talent at Crusaders certainly have a role model to aspire to after 16-year-old goalkeeper Abbie Smith recently joined Manchester City from the Shore Road club, as well as being called into the senior women’s Northern Ireland squad.

“I have four Northern Ireland U14 internationalists in my squad, as well as two who have been named in the South Belfast Youth League select team,” McIlwaine added. "Abbie is certainly an inspiration for everyone at Crusaders – both boys and girls. My eldest daughter is a goalkeeper and a year behind Abbie...so it shows what can happen if you work hard enough.

"The whole experience at the SuperCupNI tournament has been fantastic so far. The girls game is growing worldwide and especially in this event.

"You can see that with the media coverage and the amount of people going to watch the games.

"We’ve also had the best experience off the pitch as the girls have really enjoyed themselves and that was the same last year.