Corry Evans is a free agent after his contract at Bradford City has come to an end

Northern Ireland international Corry Evans is on the search for a new club after his short-term contract at Bradford City wasn't extended.

Evans signed for the Bantams in October to provide cover in midfield after injuries to Alex Pattison and Antoni Sarcevic at the time.

However, in a social media post, Bradford confirmed that the 34-year-old's time at Valley Parade has come to an end.

It reads: "Corry Evans has left the club following the expiration of his contract.

"Everyone at Bradford City would like to thank him for his services and wish him all the best for the future."

He made a total of nine appearances for the League Two side, who are currently 8th in the table.

Evans joined Bradford City after leaving Sunderland at the end of last season, where an ACL injury meant he missed 15 months of football at the Stadium of Light.