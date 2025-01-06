Northern Ireland international Corry Evans a free agent after his short-term deal at Bradford City isn't renewed
Evans signed for the Bantams in October to provide cover in midfield after injuries to Alex Pattison and Antoni Sarcevic at the time.
However, in a social media post, Bradford confirmed that the 34-year-old's time at Valley Parade has come to an end.
It reads: "Corry Evans has left the club following the expiration of his contract.
"Everyone at Bradford City would like to thank him for his services and wish him all the best for the future."
He made a total of nine appearances for the League Two side, who are currently 8th in the table.
Evans joined Bradford City after leaving Sunderland at the end of last season, where an ACL injury meant he missed 15 months of football at the Stadium of Light.
The ex-Hull City and Blackburn Rovers man has won 69 caps for his country and was last involved back in September when Northern Ireland beat Luxembourg and lost to Bulgaria.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.