Washington got the winner the last time these two sides met at Windsor Park in a friendly in March 2016, his first Northern Ireland goal in only his second appearance helping to secure his place in the squad for Euro 2016 three months later.

With Northern Ireland starved of goals so far in Group H, suffering three straight 1-0 defeats since opening the campaign with a 2-0 win away to minnows San Marino, the Derby striker would relish another winner on his return from a knee injury.

“I’ve got real fond memories of that game because it was the goal that got me on the plane if you like for 2016,” Washington said.

Conor Washington hopes he can make a big impression for Northern Ireland against Solvenia

“Obviously you want to score every game but first things first I’ve got to get myself on the pitch, do my job for the team and then hopefully score the winner again.”

Washington is among 16 players to have missed time for Northern Ireland during this qualifying campaign alone, with Stuart Dallas, Steven Davis and Corry Evans among those so far unable to contribute at all.

With only three points from four games, Michael O’Neill’s side are fifth in Group H but not completely out of it yet, and Washington said the outlook was still positive within the group as they prepare for Slovenia and Sunday’s trip to Kazakhstan.

“I think it’s because we’ve still got a chance, we’ve got two games here that we can get our teeth into and hopefully get six points and make the whole outlook look a little bit brighter, that we’re still positive,” he said.

“The defeats have been so narrow, it’s such small margins at this level, it’s not like we’ve been blown away by anybody but we’ve maybe not been clinical enough in both boxes or other things have not gone for us, but the overall feeling is positive.”

Washington and Josh Magennis are both back from injury to boost the striking department, although it has been a case of two in and two out with Shayne Lavery and Dale Taylor ruled out.

“A couple of the stalwarts are back!” Washington said. “It’s nice to be back and it’s nice to see Josh.

“Dion (Charles) is in great form for his club so I think there’s healthy competition and Dale and Shayne would have added to that but unfortunately missed out through injury.

"So it’s up to us three and anybody else the manager decides to play up there to get the goals to win us football matches.”

Meanwhile, captain Jonny Evans says his return to Manchester United as a substitute against Arsenal in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat was an ‘amazing experience’.

The 35-year-old sealed a return to his old club on deadline day.

“It was obviously an amazing experience and feeling to put the shirt back on again and get back on the pitch,” he said.

“I wasn’t expecting to come on but obviously we’ve a few injuries in defence so my second debut as you call it probably came about quicker than expected.