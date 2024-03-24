Trai Hume talks up Northern Ireland's improvements in defence after draw in Romania
and live on Freeview channel 276
Debutant goalscorer Jamie Reid took the headlines from Friday's 1-1 friendly draw against Romania in Bucharest while Conor Bradley and Isaac Price impressed with their work down the right-hand side, but just as important was the way Northern Ireland largely contained the threat posed by their hosts.
Hume admitted they could have done more to prevent Dennis Man's 23rd-minute equaliser, which came when the Parma winger ran through Northern Ireland's defence before cutting back and powering a shot through the hands of Conor Hazard, but it was one of the few clear chances Romania created on the night.
Coming after Northern Ireland kept a clean sheet in the morale-boosting 2-0 win over Denmark in their final Euro 2024 qualifier in November, it was another encouraging sign.
"We had to be organised because Romania are a good team, especially in possession," the Sunderland defender said.
"They have good players and out of possession they press very well. Maybe we had to be a bit more direct to beat their press but we were well organised. We showed that against Denmark and we showed it again versus Romania, and we have got results.
"As a team, not just as a back five, we were more organised and we talked to each other a lot more which makes it easier. As long as we keep doing that it will help us moving forward."
There was a change of position for Hume on Friday night, as he swapped his usual right wing-back role to play alongside Paddy McNair and Eoin Toal in the centre of defence.
"Usually under Michael I’ve been playing the wing-back role but he decided to go with Conor (Bradley) and Brodie (Spencer) and I played in a back three," he said.
"I’ll obviously do anything for the team and I thought it was easy enough and we fitted in well.
"It’s a young squad. We have spoken about that and how younger players are gaining experience playing games. We have to keep building with these results, as young players you want to build that momentum."
Hume will hope to feature again on Tuesday night when Northern Ireland take on another Euro 2024-bound side away from home, heading to Hampden Park to face Scotland.
Friday's humbling 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands in Amsterdam made it six games without a win for Scotland, but Steve Clarke's side will believe they can change that in front of a home crowd.
"Scotland are a good team," Hume said.
"They are obviously going to the Euros and have Premier League players and high-quality players and we will have to be organised against them to try and get a result."