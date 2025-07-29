Despite watching his team concede a late equaliser to a valiant Loughgall at The Showgrounds, the lead coach at Leeds United says his side will learn so much from their experience at the SuperCupNI tournament.

The Yorkshire giants looked like walking away with all three points when Luca Forte’s superb early strike from distance gave them the lead.

However, the Villagers remained in the contest and bagged an equaliser with virtually the last kick of the ball as Leeds failed to clear a set-piece, allowing Daniel Farrell to lash the ball home from close range.

Leeds also let a lead slip in their opening 3-3 draw with Surf Select on Monday in Bushmills.

Leeds United lead coach Chazz Mann

Despite being disappointed at not registering more points on the board, lead coach Chazz Mann says his squad will gain so much from their time on the north coast.

They finish their group campaign against another local side as they meet Cliftonville at Scroggy Road in Limavady.

He stated: “It was obviously a superb goal from Luca Forte, a little bit of a wow factor and from there you're hoping to grow into the game.

"But listen, it's competition football, 60 minutes and fair play. They kept going and these are the kind of challenges our boys need to deal with.

"You've got to deal with the direct balls and fair play to them. We did it yesterday because we conceded two in five minutes.

“But it's a learning curve for the young boys and these are the kind of things they need to learn.

"We get different challenges from England and the atmosphere playing in the stadiums and it's all part of their development.

"So, listen, obviously we're disappointed but we've got another game tomorrow and we'll see what that takes us.”

The under-13 squad at Leeds don’t officially start their campaign until next weekend, and Mann outlined how they are using the experience to also gel the squad.

“It's good to socially get all the lads together,” he remarked.

"We've been able to do a bit of training, obviously a bit of sightseeing and obviously the variety of different teams.

"It's important for the boys to understand a bit of history as well.

"The parade was outstanding on Sunday, to see all the people and the followers from Leeds.

"It's memories for the boys. We'd love all the boys to go and play in the first team but the reality is they may not – so it’s things they'll take away and cherish from it.”

Leeds United have plenty of history with Northern Ireland as the likes of David Healy, George McCartney, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Stuart Dallas have worn the famous white jersey.

Mann highlighted how they want to continue playing in the SuperCupNI in the future.

“Obviously, we've got some recruitment staff and hopefully there'll be more to come and hopefully we'll be able to identify them,” he continued.

"But I think it's just not only from a recruitment point of view but also building links and we'd like to come back again with different age groups.

"You talk about the history of the Super Cup, it's immense. When you mention it to parents and players, they know it's symbolic.