Afternoon tea and Snow Patrol tickets raise £6k for AANI

A Cookstown familyho organised an afternoon tea with the help of friends, family and volunteers at Claggan Presbyterian Church, has raised a staggering £6,000 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Organised Gail Lees said: “The event was organised to support the sterling work the AANI carry out, a service which my son Bill availed off last year 2018, after a serious motorbike accident which left him with life changing injuries. The event was very well supported and exceeded our expectations.

“We cannot thank the community enough for their generosity, without their support this event would not have been a success. The family organised two separate fundraisers Afternoon Tea and the sale of Snow Patrol tickets. I would like to thank everyone who continues to pray for Bill’s recuperation, Claggan Presbyterian Church, Tesco for supplying beverages and friends and family. We couldn’t have done it without them’.