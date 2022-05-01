Belfast Marathon: Paul Pollock wins race then dashes to be with wife for birth of second child

Paul Pollock raced to victory in the men’s event, and immediately made a dash for the home where his wife was due to give birth.

The Belfast runner finished with a time of 2.16.13 becoming the first male winner of the race from Northern Ireland since Thomas Hughes in 1998.

The 35-year-old doctor, who runs with Annadale Striders, was expecting his second child on Saturday evening but when the arrival didn’t happen he had considered missing the race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sea of runners sets off. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Instead he took part, won the race, and afterwards he revealed was making another dash for home to be with his wife for the birth.

Paul finished eight minutes and 44 seconds ahead of second-placed Conor Gallagher from the St Malachy’s club in Belfast.

Gladys Ganiel, who is originally from Maine in the United States, was the top female, finishing ahead of Lurgan athlete Gillian McCrory from the St Peter’s club.

North Belfast Harriers runner Gladys is a sociologist at Queen’s University Belfast and, as a Christian, has written a number of books and research papers on religion, including most recently ‘Considering Grace: Presbyterians and the Troubles’.

Winner of the women's race was Glady Daniel pictured with her 6 year old son Ronan. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.