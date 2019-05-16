Camera club to welcome Mournes lensman

Larne Camera Club’s special guest next Wednesday evening (May 22) will be photographer Leslie Hanthorne.

Recently, Leslie took part in the BBC four-part series “The Chronicles of Mourne”.

He has explored the Mournes, seeking out viewpoints for the images to feature in his annual calendar.

The evening is being sponsored by McFarlane’s Pharmacy Plus with proceeds in support of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The event will take place at Ballygally Hall, on Wednesday May 22, from 7.45 pm.

The cost of admission is £5. To Seats can be reserved in advance by sending an email to larneccbooking@gmail.com