Across Northern Ireland the number of new electric cars registered has increased by a staggering 71% since 2021

East Border Region Ltd and FASTER Project partners have announced the completion of a two-year programme of works with the installation of 16 rapid electric vehicle charging stations in Northern Ireland with seven in the Belfast area.

The programme features 75 new rapid EV charging stations in total across Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland (Border Region) and western Scotland.

The new chargers have been installed with the support of just over €6.4 million of European Union funding from the INTERREG VA programme which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match funding for the project has been provided by the Department for Infrastructure (Northern Ireland) and the Department for Transport (Republic of Ireland) and Transport Scotland.

Motorists living in or driving through each of the project regions will be able to avail of the new charging infrastructure within the coming days as the remaining charging stations are energised.

Deputy Secretary in the Department for Infrastructure Colin Woods, said: “The Department for Infrastructure welcomes the completion of the FASTER Project

and the successful installation of 75 rapid electric vehicle charging stations including 16 in Northern Ireland. The Department was pleased to be able to provide match-funding to support the INTERREG funding of this Sustainable Transport project, illustrating our commitment to supporting the transition to electric vehicles as part of the wider decarbonisation of transport and to working to help deliver a change in the way we travel that also helps us to tackle the climate emergency.”

Gina McIntrye, chief executive, SEUPB Ltd, explained: “The FASTER project is a tremendous example of how cross-border collaboration can be utilised to deliver effective solutions to those challenges which are common to all regions. This complex and ambitious project has substantially increased the availability of EV charging infrastructure across Northern Ireland, Ireland and western Scotland helping to support the de-carbonisation of our roads and the transition to fully electric transport. The SEUPB is proud to have supported the FASTER project through INTERREG VA Programme and we congratulate the project partners on their success.”

A recent survey carried out by South West College on behalf of the project reveals that 80% of motorists living in the UK and Ireland believe that public supports for EV use are still insufficient with the purchase price of new vehicles, battery range and availability of charging infrastructure remaining the key barriers to making the switch.

Following a site selection process and competitive public procurement exercise conducted by University of Ulster, EasyGo was selected to deliver the new charging infrastructure at 16 locations across the Belfast City Council, Ards and North Down Borough Council and Newry Mourne and Down District Council areas. This will include a mix of 50 kW, 75 kW and 180 kW chargers, with electric vehicle drivers able to top-up their charge from just 15 minutes.

Minister of State for Transport, Mr Jack Chambers TD is pictured at the Journey to Vehicle Electrification event held at the Ballymascanlon Hotel in Dundalk to celebrate the successful delivery of the €6.4 million INTERREG VA FASTER Project which has installed 75 new rapid charging devices across Ireland and the west Scotland. Also pictured is Paul Beattie, director of programmes, SEUPB, Pamela Arthurs, chief executive, East Border Region Ltd, councillor Terry Andrews, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Senator Erin McGreehan. The new charging infrastructure is now accessible across 16 locations in Northern Ireland while the 14 sites in the Republic of Ireland will be available to motorists in the coming weeks

Chris Kelly, chief executive Officer, EasyGo, added: “Through this programme of works with the FASTER Project, we have been able to install and commission much-needed EV charging infrastructure in 16 locations across Northern Ireland. Some of these new locations are charging hubs and can charge at a power of 180kW per hour. We are excited to share that the project is now completed. The addition of these new charge points means that EasyGo is now the largest charging network in Northern Ireland.