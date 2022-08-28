News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Andy Duke named geneal manager for Donnelly Group Honda

Motor industry expert, Andy Duke, has been appointed as general manager at Donnelly Honda, Dungannon.

By Claire Cartmill
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 5:30 pm
Andy Duke, general manager, Donnelly Honda Dungannon
Andy Duke, general manager, Donnelly Honda Dungannon

With more than 35 years’ experience in the motor retail industry, Andy is well known throughout the province and will be responsible for all Honda sales and aftersales operations, upholding Donnelly Group’s high-quality customer service and ensuring the needs of customers are met to an unrivalled standard.

Dave Sheeran, managing director at Donnelly Group, said: “We are pleased to welcome Andy to Donnelly Group, bringing with him over three decades of experience in the industry and an excellent track record across of a number of areas in the motor business.

“Working closely with our Senior Management team, Andy will build on the trust and expertise that keeps our customers coming back to Donnelly Group time after time.”

Donnelly Honda Dungannon serves Mid Ulster and the West of the province and is a one-stop-shop for the expanding range of new Honda vehicles, Honda Approved used vehicles, servicing and parts.

Most Popular

Andy added: “As Northern Ireland’s largest independent motor retailer, Donnelly Group is at the forefront of the automotive industry and is consistently developing innovative strategies to ensure our customers experience the excellence the Group is renowned for.

“I am looking forward to being part of a team that is passionate about finding solutions for the motoring needs of our customers while delivering outstanding service and great value.

“With the range of new Honda models set to be released in the coming years, it is a very exciting time to be joining the Donnelly Honda family.”

Mid Ulster