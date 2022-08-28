Andy Duke named geneal manager for Donnelly Group Honda

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Duke, general manager, Donnelly Honda Dungannon

With more than 35 years’ experience in the motor retail industry, Andy is well known throughout the province and will be responsible for all Honda sales and aftersales operations, upholding Donnelly Group’s high-quality customer service and ensuring the needs of customers are met to an unrivalled standard.

Dave Sheeran, managing director at Donnelly Group, said: “We are pleased to welcome Andy to Donnelly Group, bringing with him over three decades of experience in the industry and an excellent track record across of a number of areas in the motor business.

“Working closely with our Senior Management team, Andy will build on the trust and expertise that keeps our customers coming back to Donnelly Group time after time.”

Donnelly Honda Dungannon serves Mid Ulster and the West of the province and is a one-stop-shop for the expanding range of new Honda vehicles, Honda Approved used vehicles, servicing and parts.

Andy added: “As Northern Ireland’s largest independent motor retailer, Donnelly Group is at the forefront of the automotive industry and is consistently developing innovative strategies to ensure our customers experience the excellence the Group is renowned for.

“I am looking forward to being part of a team that is passionate about finding solutions for the motoring needs of our customers while delivering outstanding service and great value.