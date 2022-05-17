ANGOKA Ltd gets share of £1.8m to help revolutionise the electric vehicle market

ANGOKA Ltd is one of 13 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to each receive £135,000 support through APC’s Technology Developer Acceleration Programme (TDAP), to drive the market-readiness of their next-generation technology, as the UK’s ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel engines grows closer.

The cyber security start-up already has BT and Innovate UK on its list of collaborators and customers.

Their Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) will enable the continuous monitoring of major components in EVs – primarily the motor and battery pack - sending data from the components direct to the manufacturer.

Jay Nagley, head of business development from ANGOKA pictured with some of the winners of the Advanced Propulsion Centre’s Technology Developer Accelerator Programme who will each benefit from a share of £1.8m to grow their green tech

This continuous monitoring will enhance reliability and provide a complete record of the component’s use history at the end-of-life of the vehicle.

Yuri Andersson, chief executive officer of ANGOKA, said: “This grant from the Advanced Propulsion Centre will enable ANGOKA to develop HUMS to the point where it can be fitted to production vehicles.

“We also believe that the TDAP ecosystem will provide unrivalled networking opportunities.”

Josh Denne, APC’s head of SME programmes, explained: “Some of the technology being developed by these companies is so ‘next-generation’ it almost feels like something out of a sci-fi movie.

“However, these are credible, tangible technology concepts, some of which are already attracting the attention of household names in the automotive industry.

“Applications for this cohort of our SME accelerator programme have been the highest we have ever received, reflecting the opportunity within the automotive sector and the appetite for this type of support.

“TDAP isn’t just about grant funding, the programme also supports companies to build a robust business plan, protect their intellectual property and understand the investor landscape. Previous TDAP alumni say this, together with the networking and collaboration opportunity, is where the real value of the programme lies.

“And the results are there to see. APC analysis shows that in total, since completing the programme, TDAP alumni have raised over £127million of private investment, 61% of that coming in 2021 – demonstrating the significant growth in green investment over the past 18 months.

“Examples include Romsey-based Ilika, from last year’s TDAP scheme, who are now partnering with Comau (a subsidiary of car-giant Stellantis who also own names like Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall) to industrialise their solid-state battery production.”