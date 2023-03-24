News you can trust since 1737
BBC announces that Top Gear production will not resume after Freddie Flintoff crash

Former professional cricketer Flintoff, 45, was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while shooting for the hit motoring show

By Joanne Savage
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:26 GMT- 1 min read

The BBC has announced that the filming of Top Gear’s latest series will not resume after the corporation’s investigation into presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff’s horrific car crash.

Former professional cricketer Flintoff, 45, was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while shooting for the hit motoring show.

The incident happened while he was at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13.

On Thursday, the corporation released a statement which said: “(BBC Studios) have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery. Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time.

“We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.

"This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support.

"Finally, there will be a health and safety review of the show, in line with our procedures.”

It comes after reports that the car that Freddie Flintoff crashed during Top Gear filming was reportedly not fitted with airbags.

Flintoff was hospitalised in December 2022, and was left in a critical condition after driving an open-topped three-wheel sports vehicle.

Following the horror crash, an internal health and safety investigation is now close to being completed and will highlight further details of the incident.

