Donnelly Group reveal pre-tax profit of £5.9m

Northern Ireland motor retailer, Donnelly Group has reported a pre-tax profit of £5.9million according to the latest accounts filed at Companies House for the year ending December 31 2021.

The figures represent a significant improvement of £4.5m on the previous year.

According to the annual figures, the business’s turnover was recorded at £264.4m for the period, up from £252.4m in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Sheeran, managing director at Donnelly Group

The results follow a period of considerable change and uncertainty within the automotive industry fuelled by economic and supply chain issues.

Dave Sheeran, managing director at Donnelly Group, said: “Our directors are extremely satisfied with the Donnelly Group’s 2021 financial results. The significant profit increase recorded is largely owing to the robust planning strategy implemented by the company in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are confident that Donnelly Group and its subsidiaries will continue to demonstrate resilience and successfully navigate the challenges facing the automotive industry.

“In line with Donnelly Group’s business development plans we have embarked on a three-year strategic plan which takes into consideration current market dynamics and will position the company to exploit further growth opportunities.

“During 2021 we relocated our Honda franchise to a new purpose-built facility on Boucher Road and completed the purchase of the Bangor site representing Citroen and Motorstore.

“These developments serve to further strengthen Donnelly Group’s relationship with our manufacturing partners and will undoubtedly prove integral to our ongoing and future success.”

Donnelly Group has been synonymous with the motor industry in Northern Ireland since 1947 when Peter Donnelly started a vehicle repair and taxi business in Caledon on the border of Co Tyrone and Armagh.