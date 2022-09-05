Fifth generation entrepreneurs expand 170 year-old tyre fitting business

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anvil Tyre Centre has taken up residence in a new MOT servicing and tyre repair depot in Dromore following a six-figure investment supported by Ulster Bank.

Owned and managed by brothers Daniel and Kyle Wethers, it is expected the centre will create two new full-time equivalent jobs when fully operational.

The move sees the sibling-run business write a new chapter in the family’s entrepreneurial legacy, as Anvil Tyre Centre vacates its former trading premises on the Lurgan Road and takes up residence in the new, purpose-built unit.

Ulster Bank business development manager Philip McNeill pictured with Anvil Tyre Centre’s Daniel Wethers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the past 15 years, Anvil Tyre Centre has traded from family-owned property. Originally built by brothers Daniel and Kyle’s great, great grandfather – a blacksmith and farrier serving the local agricultural community – it has been in continuous operation for over 170 years. Tyre fitting has been its principal activity since the 1960s.

Situated on an adjacent one-acre plot, Anvil Tyre Centre has now scaled up from a single ramp to a 4,500 sq ft modern tyre repair facility, featuring a fully equipped workshop and four wheel alignment and service bays, including a drive-through service bay for lorries, large agricultural vehicles and plant machinery.

Ulster Bank business development manager Philip McNeill said: “Daniel and Kyle are the fifth generation of an entrepreneurial family that has been delivering a reliable and dependable service in the local area for many years. Family-owned businesses like theirs are at the very heart of our economy and Ulster Bank is committed to supporting hardworking companies driving job creation and economic growth in our rural communities.”

Daniel said: “We’re very proud of our heritage and we were keen to reflect our roots with this new investment. The history of our former premises is tied to the blacksmithing trade. As tractors replaced horses, the family enterprise then adapted to tyre fitting. The rural community has always been at the heart of everything we do.”