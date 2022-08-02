Mobile tyre-fitting firm celebrates ‘wheely’ great year

Lisburn Tyre Services was founded during the height of the pandemic by local tyre fitter, David Kinkead, who identified a need for a mobile provider for customers wanting a convenient service with little or no physical contact.

The company, which operates across Northern Ireland, repairs and replaces damaged and worn tyres at the customer’s home, workplace or by the roadside to ensure driver and road user safety.

In the last 12 months, Lisburn Tyre Services has fitted over 2,000 tyres and has built up a commercial customer portfolio that includes Lagan Valley Steel, O’Hare Transport and Law Commercials not to mention more than 200 car and agricultural customers.

Owner David Kinkead of Lisburn Tyre Services

Owner David Kinkead of Lisburn Tyre Services, said: “I could not be prouder of how successful the company has been in its first year. After working in the industry for over 20 years, I knew there was a gap in the market for a customer-centric mobile tyre-fitting service. My aim is to save customers time and money as I bring the depot to them - leaving them to get on with their day, whether that be at their home or workplace! And for commercial lorry customers I visit their fleet when parked up to get the vehicles road-worthy without the need for drivers taking time out of their busy run.