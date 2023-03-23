New Ford Capri: iconic name poised to be relaunched as electric crossover

(Photos: Ford)

The Ford Capri name is set to make a comeback in 2024, according to new reports.

The much-loved coupe went out of production in 1986 but now Ford executives have hinted that that famous name could return as part of the brand’s shift to an all-electric model line-up.

However, according to the Sun, rather than a sleek two-door coupe, the new Capri will be a sportier-looking high-riding crossover sitting alongside the boxy new Explorer. Ford announced last year that it will launch seven new electric cars and vans by 2024, including a sports-crossover, which is likely to take the Capri name.

The new Capri is expected to slot in between the mid-sized Explorer and an all-electric version of the compact Puma, which will go into production in 2024, around the same time as the new Capri is expected.

According to the Sun, the new model will have around 300bhp, a 0-62mph time of around 6.5 seconds and cover 310 miles on a charge. It’s predicted to cost around £40,000 and come with rear-wheel drive, just like the original, and a four-headlight arrangement in a nod to the third generation cars.

A Ford spokesman said: “There is media speculation about future products which we do not comment on. We have just revealed our new all-electric Ford Explorer for Europe, which we are very excited about, and Ford is proud of the success of our Mustang Mach-E – representing two iconic electric vehicles in the market. We will present the electric Ford Puma and a fourth electric vehicle in 2024."

However, executives have previously spoken about the importance of Ford’s heritage and the power of well-known model names, and Ford isn’t new to reusing nameplates. The current Puma crossover has little in common with the sporty coupe of the 1990s and while the Mustang lives on in V8 form its name has been borrowed for the range-topping electric Mustang Mach-e. The Kuga is also a play on the Cougar name, which graced a Mondeo-based coupe in the 1990s.

The Capri was launched in 1968 as a European equivalent to the Mustang and marketed as “the car you always promised yourself”. While the rear-driven couple got a similar low-slung, long-bonneted body, and was famously referred to as “the working man’s Porsche” the Capri never got the muscular V8 that powered the iconic pony car. The most potent versions of the Capri came with 2.8 or 3.0-litre V6 while the bottom end of the range included a 54bhp 1.3 in the Mk2 and 1.6-litre four-cylinder with around 70bhp.