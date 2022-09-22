NI firm’s in pole position after winning Silverstone development contract

Belfast-based ICW Group has been appointed as building warranty provider for a residential development at Silverstone racetrack.

Escapade Silverstone consists of 60 residences and is aimed at the ultimate motorsport enthusiast, situated in a 14-acre estate adjacent to the world-famous track. The high-end project also includes a clubhouse and car storage and is due to open for guests by summer 2023.

As well as providing the 10-year structural warranty for Escapade Silverstone, ICW has also recently launched a high value warranty policy and is providing cover for a development of luxury apartments in Milton Keynes and a high-rise project in Cardiff with 190 apartments. The high value policy from ICW provides specialist cover against defects for projects with a reinstatement value of up to £50 million over a period of either 10 or 12 years.

Chris Branigan, ICW Group’s high value team manager, said: “We are delighted to be working with Escapade Silverstone to provide structural warranty cover for a truly unique project which is sure to pique the interest of motorsport enthusiasts everywhere. The project is a true fit for ICW’s structural warranty, one which has been finding growing appetite from high end developers across the UK.”

Chris recently took up the role at ICW Group. With a background in the insurance industry, Chris initially joined ICW in 2019 with extensive experience of the residential warranties sector and will bring his expertise to focus on leading the growth of the high value structural warranty cover launched by ICW earlier this year.

Supported by the group’s specialist risk management and underwriting teams, Chris will co-ordinate all aspects of the service to ensure an integrated approach to high value projects, offering an experienced and independent perspective that will help smooth the way through complex requirements.