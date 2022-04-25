Northern Ireland’s Charles Hurst Group wins top UK motability award

Charles Hurst, part of Lookers Group, recognised nationally for an outstanding partnership with the scheme and exemplary customer service

Northern Ireland’s largest car retailer, Charles Hurst, has been named Large National Dealer Group of the Year for 2022 at this year’s Motability Awards in recognition for the exceptional service.

The Motability Dealer Awards, held annually, recognise outstanding dealer partners across the UK and are designed to reward best practice shown across the Motability Scheme’s national dealer network. Awards are judged on how a dealer delivers the scheme and includes direct feedback from customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Gilmore, Charles Hurst’s Group brand director, Donna Henry, dealer partner manager at its Motability operations and Jeff McCartney, Charles Hurst Group operations director with the winning NI team

The UK-wide Motability Scheme enables people to get mobile by exchanging their mobility allowance to lease a new car, scooter or wheelchair accessible vehicle.

More than 650,000 people across the UK use the scheme managed by the national charity, Motability, which was set up in 1977 to enhance the lives of disabled people with transport solutions.

Donna Henry, dealer partner manager at Motability Operations, said: “Our dealer network is crucial to the delivery of the worry-free motoring package, providing our customers with support and reassurance throughout the whole life of the lease.

“We’re delighted to present Northern Ireland’s Charles Hurst Group with the National Dealer Group of the Year award for 2022 which recognises the outstanding effort, focus and attention to customer service which it has consistently provided to our members.”

Part of UK and Ireland’s car and aftersales service leader Lookers Plc, Charles Hurst Group has consistently been one of the UK’s best-performing Motability providers over many years, winning at national and regional level for its work with the Motability Car Scheme, with teams from Charles Hurst Peugeot, Toyota, Vauxhall and Renault all picking up top prizes for exemplary customer service.

Charles Hurst Group operations director, Jeff McCartney, explained: “I’m thrilled on behalf of our dedicated, local team of Motability specialists that they have been recognised as the best in the UK for the important service they provide to the thousands of Motability customers that choose Charles Hurst to look after their needs.

“Great service is about carefully listening to and understanding our customers and providing solutions that make a difference and this important award is a recognition of our team’s achievements. Well done to everyone involved.”

With enhanced facilities, accessibility and tools across all its dealerships to support Motability customers, Charles Hurst was also Northern Ireland’s first JAM Card-friendly car dealership group, with 18 staff undertaking JAM Card awareness training to provide them with the knowledge they need to ensure that JAM Card users who may have a learning difficulty, autism or a communication barrier, always feel welcome.

Welcoming the latest Motability award win for Charles Hurst Group, Duncan McPhee, Lookers’ chief operating officer, added: “Our colleagues at Charles Hurst are exceptional at going the extra mile which is why we are delighted that this hard-working team has once again proved its mettle at a national level for the exceptional customer service it provides.

“Together, we’re passionate and committed to the Motability Scheme which can dramatically transform and improve our customers’ quality of life.”

One of the UK and Ireland’s largest and most successful automotive groups, specialising in the sale of new and used cars, vans and aftersales, Lookers operates more than 150 franchised dealers representing 32 manufacturers in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

The Motability Scheme is available to anyone who receives the Higher Rate Mobility Component of the Disability Living Allowance, the Enhanced Rate Mobility Component of the Personal Independence Payment, the Higher Rate Mobility Component of Child Disability Payment (Scotland), the War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement or the Armed Forces Independence Payment.