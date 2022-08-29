£75,000 EV grant scheme a ‘game changer’ for NI businesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A government grant scheme offering up to £75,000 per company for those seeking to make the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) is a ‘game changer’ for Northern Ireland businesses, Belfast-based EV infrastructure company Weev has said.

The Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) provides assistance towards the cost of charge points, funding up to 75% of the cost of installations for eligible businesses, charities and public sector organisations.

It includes an EV Staff and Fleets initiative that provides small and medium sized businesses with up to £850 per charge point installed.

Weev chief financial officer Graeme Thompson, said: “Helping motorists and businesses drive down their emissions and fight climate change is at the very core of what we do.

“As the cost of doing business seems to spiral endlessly, organisations are trying to find new ways to reduce spending while also improving their own sustainability.

“Particularly those that operate fleets, whether a construction company running a number of vans, or an office-based firm seeking to provide company cars for senior staff, they are increasingly turning to EVs as the solution.

“The added attractions from low benefit in kind and a potential salary sacrifice scheme, make it a compelling proposition.”

Weev is an authorised installer for OZEV to facilitate connections for a variety of grant schemes including for residential carparks and commercial landlords.

Graeme added: “We are receiving a steady stream of inquiries from businesses that want to make the switch to EV but either don’t know where to start or believe that the entry costs are too great.

“The funding available through OZEV is nothing short of a game changer.

“With the latest industry figures from SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders) showing that more than 20% of new vehicles sold this year in the UK are plug-in electric, it is clear the tide is turning – and businesses are acting now.

“Working with organisations across all sectors, we’re helping get them on the road to great sustainability and avail of thousands in government support at the same time.”

The maximum grant available through workplace installations is £75,000, with many schemes covering up to 75% of the costs.

Earlier this year, Weev announced plans to invest £20 million in a new public electric vehicle (EV) charging network in over 350 locations across Northern Ireland.

In total, the company plans to install 1,500 new charging points by 2025, including at six major ultra-rapid charging hub sites that will see drivers able to fully ‘top-up’ their vehicles in less than 20 minutes.