Vauxhall Manta to arrive in 2025 as pure EV

Vauxhall is reviving the Manta name in the UK as part of its plans to become an all-electric car brand before the end of the decade.

The badge was first worn in the 1970s under Opel branding but the new car will be branded a Vauxhall. The original car was a two-door coupe rival to the Ford Capri and the manufacturer says that the new model will be a “fascinating and astoundingly spacious new interpretation of a classic”.

From the concept image, that looks to mean it will be a coupe-styled crossover - like the revived Ford Puma or Mustang Mach-e - rather than a true two-door sports car like the Manta GSe ElektroMOD restomod pictured below.

The Manta is the latest model confirmed as Vauxhall aims to become an all-EV brand by 2028 and to have an electrified version of every model in its range by 2024.

Vauxhall's electric range will include a production version of the Manta-e

It already offers all-electric variants of the Corsa, Mokka, Combo Life and Vivaro Life passenger cars and the Combo, Vivaro and Movano vans. In 2023 it will add a pure EV version to the new Astra range in hatchback and estate versions. Other models in the range, including the Grandland X and Astra are already sold with plug-in hybrid drivetrains and Vauxhall has said that the Insignia and Crossland will become battery-power only in the future.

No technical details of the new Manta have been announced but, revealing its future plans, Vauxhall said that in the “near future”, its products will offer driving ranges of between 310 miles and 497 miles and best-in-class rapid-charging capability of 20 miles per minute.

The car is expected to use different underpinnings from existing Vauxhall EVs as parent group Stellantis launches four new EV platforms covering everything from city cars to commercial vehicles.