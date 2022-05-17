Version 1 helps National Highways keep England’s drivers moving

The digital and cloud transformation specialist, which acquired Northern Ireland headquartered digital services specialist Neueda last year, has just completed a three-month modernisation project with the government body which has transformed reporting of incidents by its National Incident Liaison Officers (NILOs).

Version 1 employees over 2200 people across the UK, Ireland and Spain, with approximately 500 based in Belfast.

Equipped with the most up-to-date and accurate information, drivers in England will be able to plan journeys more accurately to avoid incidents, reducing journey times and traffic congestion.

Davey McGlade, head of Digital UK

National Highways operates, maintains, and improves around 4,300 miles of England’s motorways and major A roads and NILOs are one of several of the organisation’s teams which monitor, respond and report incidents from their base at the National Traffic Operations Centre in Birmingham.

Version 1 began the NILO project with National Highways in January and, using its collection of quick start delivery accelerators developed by the company’s Cloud Centre of Excellence, was able to deliver on a three-month modernisation project which involved re-architecting the NILO reporting application.

The approach sped up the installation process – it typically saves customers 6-8 weeks’ worth of time and expense – and allowed NILO to roll out the new system quickly.

Tim Priest, national operations team leader, operations customer service division National Highways, said: “In line with National Highways Digital, data, and technology strategy the NILO team worked with Version 1 to modernise NILO reporting by developing a new Azure based Web Application. Using an Agile project approach, the new app was designed, developed, tested, and deployed in a little over 3 months. NILO reporting is now a faster more comprehensive reporting service than ever before ensuring National Highways customers have a better experience, stress free journeys and improved journey times when travelling.”

Davey McGlade, dead of Digital UK at Version 1, added: “I am delighted with this outcome for National Highways. NILO is a critical application that was originally built using legacy technologies. From the onset, we have focused on meeting user needs, maximising the value delivered, and to develop the new solution using modern Microsoft Azure and .NET Technologies.

“We’ve worked closely with National Highways to align to their engineering, architectural and security standards, with the result being a successful agile delivery that was on time and within budget.”

The news follows Version 1 being selected in 2021 as an Application Development and Maintenance (ADM) partner to deliver support and modernisation solutions for 45 of National Highway’s key line of business applications. Version 1 has transitioned support from the incumbent Systems Integrator with the new service live as of June 2021.