The gates to Belfast’s largest festive event will open at 12noon on November 18.

With over 1million visitors expected from across the UK and Ireland, the Belfast Christmas Market has become a significant contributor to the local economy,

regularly generating an economic impact in the city in excess of £80m.

Allan Hartwell, Managing Director of Market Place Europe Ltd said: ‘As we celebrate our 18 th year in Belfast, we have been looking back at the relationships we have built, the charities we have supported and the 1000’s of children we have welcomed on our free school tours.

“We and our traders have long held Belfast in high regard, and we are very excited to be returning to the city to deliver this very special event.’

"With international and local traders in the annually built festive village, the event offers something for everyone and is one of the most diverse markets in the UK.

"Traders representing up to 30 nationalities from across the globe offer a variety of authentic cuisines such as bite-size Dutch pancakes, delicious vegan Greek gyros

and delicious hand-crafted chocolates and sweet treats.

"Carefully curated handcrafted goods and bespoke artisan products provide great choice for those hopeful of ticking off that all-important Christmas shopping list.

"Visitors can also wind down and treat themselves in one of the bars serving local and continental drinks, or with a tasty hot glühwein from Kochem’s in the food court, a great place to people watch and take in the magical sights, smells and sounds of the market.”

This year Belfast Christmas Market is proud to be supporting one of the Lord Mayor’s charities, Kids Together Belfast.

The charity works tirelessly on behalf of children with severe to moderate disabilities, as well as providing emotional and financial support to their families and carers.

Operating Santa’s Grotto, Kids Together Belfast, will be working closely with local charity, Friends of St Gerards and Belfast Christmas

Market to deliver a Quiet Room within the market.

The Quiet Room will offer a calming sensory space for those who need a momentary escape from festive overstimulation and the hustle and bustle of the market.

Visitors can request use of this calm space by visiting the management office.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy said: ‘For many people from Belfast and beyond, no visit to the city centre is complete at Christmas without a stop by City Hall for a bite to eat or a browse through the Belfast Christmas Market stalls.

"I’m so pleased that one of my charities, Kids Together Belfast, will be further enhancing this year’s visitor experience through their Santa’s Grotto and the addition

of a safe, quiet space for families, while the mix of local and international traders combines to deliver a great offering for both shoppers and visitors.

"With the return of our own Christmas lights switch-on event at City Hall once again on Saturday 18 November, along with seasonal events planned for our 2 Royal

Avenue venue, there’ll be plenty to see and do in Belfast this festive season.

“The market is hugely popular and its arrival always heralds the start of the festive season for the city. It’s lovely to take a stroll through the stalls, soaking up the

atmosphere and taking in all those delicious smells."

Belfast Christmas Market will open in the gardens of Belfast City Hall at 12noon on Saturday 18 November and run until 6pm on Friday 22 December.

Opening hours are:

Monday – Wednesday 10am – 8pm

Thursday – Saturday 10am – 10pm