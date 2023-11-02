Belfast prepares to switch on Christmas tree lights for festive season on Saturday 18 November

Belfast City Hall will have a Christmas lights switch-on, heralding the start of the season, on Saturday 18 November.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event is returning to its pre-Covid format for the first time since 2019, with the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, joining residents and local artists and performers to illuminate the city and begin the countdown to the festive season.

Tickets for the switch-on, entitled Let’s Glow Belfast, will be released at 10am next Wednesday 8 November from visitbelfast.com, on a first-come, first-served basis (limited to six per booking).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event will focus primarily on local music and arts performances, with a line-up that includes leading NI soul band Manukahunney, characters from the Lyric Theatre’s Christmas pantomime Hansel and Gretel, emerging electro pop queen FYA Fox, an upbeat routine from Belfast Boys, DU Dance NI’s youth dance group, and a singalong medley of popular Christmas songs from Fortwilliam Musical Society.

Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross from Cool FM’s breakfast show will also act as comperes on the evening.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming families back to our traditional lights switch-on at City Hall and officially marking the countdown to Christmas,” said the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy.

“Our beautiful tree at City Hall, the colourful illuminations and the opening of the Belfast Christmas Market are all key elements of the festive season here in Belfast, so it will be great to get everyone together again for what promises to be a really fun evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This time around, we’re putting our city’s own amazing talent front and centre, with a great line-up of music and live performance planned, sure to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

“Our Winter’s Den at 2 Royal Avenue will also open its doors on Saturday 18 November, with activities and events for all ages in the run-up to Christmas, including festive markets, family performances, Santa’s post office, tea dances, upcycling workshops and lots more.”

David Tighe, Managing Director with Bauer Media Audio NI, said: “We are really excited to see the return of the traditional Christmas lights switch-on to Belfast, with a real focus this year on local acts and family entertainment.