Dobbies Garden Centres offering Christmas events for every family member to enjoy this year across its Lisburn and Antrim stores

Customers will enjoy the popular Meet Santa experience, which is back in Antrim alongside Santa’s Grotto in Lisburn, where children can meet with and share their Christmas wishes with Santa himself.

Santa’s Grotto in Lisburn is an opportunity to take your little ones on a North Pole adventure, with activities like ice fishing, snowball shootouts and reindeer food-making featured along the way to meet Santa.

Antrim’s Meet Santa experience will be held in the heart of the store, with both events including a special Christmas gift and the chance to capture a professional digital photo with Santa Claus.

Dobbies will be hosting a series of Santa’s Breakfasts at both its Antrim and Lisburn stores from 29 November to 24 December.

Let your dog meet Santa

Guests can enjoy a cooked breakfast, with vegetarian and continental options available.

And children will have the chance to meet Santa and join his elves in a build-a-buddy workshop, where they’ll create their very own collectable soft toy.

Tickets for Santa’s Breakfast are priced from £18–£20 per child, with adult tickets from £9.

This year, families are encouraged to include their four-legged friends in the Christmas fun.

Santa Paws, an experience specifically designed for dogs, is back and bigger than ever. Pups will meet Santa Claus and his elves, take part in a sniff-ari, and receive a special gift for being a good dog this year.

Meet Santa tickets at Antrim are available to book from Saturday 22 November, starting at £11.

The Santa’s Grotto in Lisburn opens on Sunday 23 November, with tickets from £14 per child.

Both experiences will run until Christmas Eve.

Customers are encouraged to book in advance for all Dobbies’ Christmas events to avoid disappointment.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson is looking forward to welcoming families to Santa events at the Antrim and Lisburn stores.

She said: "We are thrilled to unveil our 2025 North Pole adventure-themed Santa’s Grotto to families this year.

"Children will embark on a magical journey, take part in a variety of fun and interactive activities, and finish their visit by meeting Santa and receiving a special gift.

“Our Meet Santa and Santa’s Grotto events offer a magical way for children to share the joy of the season with Santa, and our much-loved Santa Paws event is a great way to include the family dog.

“Dobbies is a great place for the whole family to come together to enjoy some quality time during the busy festive period.”

Tickets for all events and experiences at both Antrim and Lisburn stores are on sale now with an option to make a donation during your purchase to Dobbies’ National Charity Partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK or to the Dog’s Trust when booking tickets for Santa Paws.