Limited edition Elton John Marmite

And the yeast extract he has put his name to is still available to buy.

With the Christmas countdown well and truly on, news is that the limited-edition Rocketman Marmite in partnership with Sir Elton John is still available! For readers who are shopping for their die-hard-Glastonbury-fan friend or their serious Elton John fan, it’s the perfect gift.

When Sir Elton John, cultural icon and Founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, shared a celebratory birthday photo on social last year, eagle-eyed Marmite lovers were quick to spot an impressive collection of their beloved yeast spread in the background.

What became of this delicious discovery was a collaboration Marmite lovers could never have dreamed of: Sir Elton and his trusty toast-topper coming together to create a unique limited-edition Marmite, all for an important cause. Every Marmite ‘Rocketman’ jar will see a 50p donation go to The Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF), to support its mission to end AIDS by 2030.

Sir Elton John said: “Whether it’s through the work of my Foundation or connecting with my fans on the road, I’ve always been about spreading love over hate, and I’m happy to do just that with my limited-edition Marmite jar.

“Every jar purchased will also support those most at risk of HIV/AIDS through the work of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. What’s not to love?”

Sir Elton is arguably one of the most famous lovers of the devilishly divisive spread, so it was only right to embellish this new collectible jar with his iconic image. Marmite’s ‘Rocketman’ jar is the perfect way to immortalise Sir Elton’s love for the umami flavour and offer lovers across the country a tasty memento, too.The Elton John AIDS Foundation, established in 1992, is one of the leading independent AIDS organisations in the world. The Foundation focuses on supporting people who are the most vulnerable to HIV and AIDS both in the UK and around the world.

Since its inception, the Foundation has reached over 100 million people with HIV/AIDS education, prevention, treatment, and support, funded more than 3,000 projects in over 90 countries and raised more than $525 million for HIV/AIDS grants globally.

