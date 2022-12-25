Dozens of brave souls have taken part in a Christmas Eve swim at Helen’s Bay in Co Down in aid of the RNLI and Marie Curie Hospice.
The annual Santa Splash event was organised by the intrepid Helens Baywatch swimmers group.
With the land temperature at around 7C it certainly wasn’t a day for the faint hearted but this year, as they do every year, dozens of swimmers turned out to raise much needed funds for two very important local charities.
1. Swimmers from north Down take part in the annual Santa Splash at Helens Bay beach, County Down.
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
2. Ciaran May from Natural Resilience and Ciara Daly join swimmers from north Down take part in the annual Santa Splash at Helens Bay beach, County Down.
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
3. Swimmers from north Down take part in the annual Santa Splash at Helens Bay beach, County Down.
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
4. Swimmers from north Down take part in the annual Santa Splash at Helens Bay beach, County Down.
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye