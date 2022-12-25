News you can trust since 1737
Helens Baywatch swimmers all at sea for Santa Splash charity dip

Dozens of brave souls have taken part in a Christmas Eve swim at Helen’s Bay in Co Down in aid of the RNLI and Marie Curie Hospice.

By Mark Rainey
53 minutes ago
Updated 25th Dec 2022, 10:51am

The annual Santa Splash event was organised by the intrepid Helens Baywatch swimmers group.

With the land temperature at around 7C it certainly wasn’t a day for the faint hearted but this year, as they do every year, dozens of swimmers turned out to raise much needed funds for two very important local charities.

Swimmers from north Down take part in the annual Santa Splash at Helens Bay beach, County Down. The Helens Baywatch swimmers group organised the event in aid of the RLNI and Marie Curie Hospice.

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

