Here are a selection of Santa Claus we welcomed through the years in Northern Ireland

Here are a few Santa Claus we welcomed throughout Northern Ireland.
By Gemma Murray
Published 30th Nov 2023, 15:23 GMT

Do any look familiar?

Young Emma Trainor was delighted to meet Santa and Mrs Claus, during a visit to their Grotto at the 'Chriistmas On The Hill' Celebrations in Rathfriland.

1.

Young Emma Trainor was delighted to meet Santa and Mrs Claus, during a visit to their Grotto at the 'Chriistmas On The Hill' Celebrations in Rathfriland. Photo: Gary Gardiner

Members of Marie Curie including Stanley Jamieson, Margaret Delargy, Fiona Jamieson, Catherine McCambridge and Helen McCambridge, chair of the Moyle and District Support Group, with Santa Claus at the annual coffee morning and cake sale in The Antrim Arms.INBM49-10 232JC

2.

Members of Marie Curie including Stanley Jamieson, Margaret Delargy, Fiona Jamieson, Catherine McCambridge and Helen McCambridge, chair of the Moyle and District Support Group, with Santa Claus at the annual coffee morning and cake sale in The Antrim Arms.INBM49-10 232JC Photo: John McMullan (Ballymoney Times)

Young Rebecca O'Hare, visited Santa and Mrs Claus in their Grotto in the Market House, during 'Christmas On The Hill' Celebrations in Rathfriland. Photo: Gary Gardiner.

3.

Young Rebecca O'Hare, visited Santa and Mrs Claus in their Grotto in the Market House, during 'Christmas On The Hill' Celebrations in Rathfriland. Photo: Gary Gardiner.

FIRST TIME. Pictured visiting Santa for his first Christmas is little Caoimhin Brogan from Ballycastle, who was captured with Mr Claus in Victoria Square, Belfast. Our thanks to Caoimhin's Aunt Christine Reid for sending us the picture. Happy Christmas Caoimhin.INBM51-10 9011F.

4.

FIRST TIME. Pictured visiting Santa for his first Christmas is little Caoimhin Brogan from Ballycastle, who was captured with Mr Claus in Victoria Square, Belfast. Our thanks to Caoimhin's Aunt Christine Reid for sending us the picture. Happy Christmas Caoimhin.INBM51-10 9011F. Photo: Sam McMullan

