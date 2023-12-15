Northern Ireland firm gets set to deliver 90 tonnes of brussels sprouts to local hotels and restaurants
Ninety tonnes of brussels sprouts will be served up by hotels and restaurants over the coming weeks, sourced from Belfast fruit and vegetable wholesaler North Down Group.
As one of Northern Ireland’s leading fresh food and vegetable providers, North Down Group, is ramping up for its busiest week of the year, with the company also expected to supply 22 tonnes of carrots, 15 tonnes of parsnips and over 300 tonnes of potatoes.
Based on the Blackstaff Road, North Down Group employs over 100 people and supplies fresh fruit and vegetables and specialty foods to foodservice and retail customers throughout Northern Ireland.