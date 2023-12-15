Belfast fruit and vegetable wholesaler, North Down Group, is ramping up for its busiest week of the year

Ninety tonnes of brussels sprouts will be served up by hotels and restaurants over the coming weeks, sourced from Belfast fruit and vegetable wholesaler North Down Group.

As one of Northern Ireland’s leading fresh food and vegetable providers, North Down Group, is ramping up for its busiest week of the year, with the company also expected to supply 22 tonnes of carrots, 15 tonnes of parsnips and over 300 tonnes of potatoes.