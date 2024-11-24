The Carrickfergus Christmas lights switch on organised by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley MultimediaThe Carrickfergus Christmas lights switch on organised by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
PICTURES: Crowds gather in Carrickfergus for the Christmas lights switch on

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Nov 2024, 18:29 BST
Crowds in Carrickfergus enjoying the Christmas lights switch on organised by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council on Saturday night.

There was fun for all the family with face painting, meet the reindeer, on stage entertainment and Christmas characters.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE said “Christmas is a magical time of year, and we are excited to kick off the festive season with our beloved light switch-on events”.

“These celebrations not only brighten our towns but also bring our community together. We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the festivities, and create lasting memories with friends and family.

“In addition to the dazzling light displays, each event will also highlight our wonderful local businesses - showcasing the unique offerings within our Council area and encouraging residents to shop local this Christmas.”

