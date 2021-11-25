With the Holiday season upon us, in the UK we are starting to get ready for Christmas, but across the water in the USA they are getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving.

This holiday is often depicted in our favourite films and TV shows, but what is it all about?

Here’s everything you need to know about the American holiday of Thanksgiving, including some Thanksgiving Day greetings.

Turkey is traditionally eaten with Thanksgiving Dinner.

What is Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is celebrated predominantly in North America and is the holiday of thanks and gratitude.

People come together with family and friends to give thanks for whatever the past year has brought them.

Key features of the holiday include a Thanksgiving Day dinner and watching the Thanksgiving Day parades.

When is Thanksgiving?

In the United States, Thanksgiving is always celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, meaning this year it will fall on Thursday, November 25.

However, in Canada, Thanksgiving is celebrated much earlier on the second Monday of October.

Where is Thanksgiving celebrated?

Thanksgiving is celebrated in the United States and Canada.

However, it is well known across the globe, thanks to the popularity of American TV, films and culture.

Many Thanksgiving favourites such as pecan pie and pumpkin spice are now enjoyed around the world, and many people outside of North America are aware of the holiday and its traditions.

What is served at a traditional Thanksgiving dinner?​

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner is similar to a British Christmas Dinner in that it features turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes with gravy.

But a Thanksgiving Day spread also includes sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, sweetcorn, turnips and bread rolls for the main.

With pecan pie and pumpkin pie for the dessert.

How do you wish someone a Happy Thanksgiving?

If someone you know is celebrating Thanksgiving, you can let them know you are thinking of them with one of these phrases.

Here are a few ways you can wish someone a happy Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving Day!

Have a blessed Thanksgiving!