Everyone seems to be talking about Christmas right now except for those who are discussing the World Cup. Some even kill both birds by remarking upon how strange it feels to be having the World Cup at Christmas. Well, here you can escape all that. Here we're going to talk almost exclusively about wine. And specifically, we will feature two types of wine. Food-friendly wines which which can be enjoyed with turkey and more easy-drinking wines to enjoy with the footie. Come on Argentina!

Which coincidentally is where we are heading for today's first recommendation, the devilishly smooth, full-bodied and impressively aromatic 2021 Sabroso Malbec (£6, M&S). Ripe, muscular blackberry flavours, a warm, smoky palate and a spicy, judiciously oaked finish with hints of dark chocolate and vanilla combine to create a robust, rustic and thoroughly satisfying red. Take 2 bottles to a friend's house on Tuesday evening and watch the semi-final. Encourage your friend to throw a steak on the grill or at the very least a few burgers. As with most Malbecs, this wine complements grilled meats very nicely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What goes nicely with turkey? Well you can go white, red or even pink. As a general rule you're looking for something soft, fruity, light-bodied and not too dry. Maybe try the ferociously crisp, fabulously fresh and unctuously heady 2020 Casa Ermelinda Freitas Moscatel de Setubai (£9.95, the Wine Society, visit www.thewinesociety.com or telephone 01438-741177)? An extravagantly floral bouquet leads to a lively palate, full of citrus and orchard fruit flavours alongside notes of orange and honey before a brisk, tingly finish in this gloriously refreshing splash of pink.

More delicious wine recommendations from Northern Ireland connoisseur Raymond Gleug

An option for lovers of white is the finely scented, satisfyingly savoury and just off-dry 2021 Brauneberger Kurfurstlay Riesling (only £4.99, Lidl). This complex drop has a vibrantly aromatic bouquet and is full of pear and herb flavours in the attack before a rich, citrussy palate (which you may think of as the midfield) leading to a lingering, discreetly acidic finish- much like Messi's. Plenty of lemony zip and almondy bite, this should prove a very competitively priced match to all your festive fare.

To compensate for their abject failure at the World Cup, today's WINE OF THE WEEK comes from Germany- the very versatile, elegant and flavoursome 2020 Albert Glas Pinot Noir (£9, SuperValu). Light-bodied and impressively smooth, it's jampacked with damson and dark cherry flavours and will enhance turkey or even goose. A slightly cheaper but similarly delicious Pinot Noir to consider is the soft, supple and intensely fruity 2022 Pheasant Gully (£7, M&S). Again, lots of dark cherry flavours, this time mingling pleasantly with raspberries and herbs. This elegant Aussie red is easy-drinking enough to enjoy on its own while cheering on the French and the Argentinians but will also go wonderfully well with your turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad