Cullybackey clean up volunteers praised for team effort

The involvement of so many young people in a community clean up augurs well for the future of Cullybackey, according to its organisers.

More than 40 volunteers took part in the recent spring clean operation.

Bags of rubbish and other items recovered by volunteers.

Cullybackey Community Partnership and Mid and East Antrim Council staff headed up the squad of litter pickers from the Green Pastures Connect team, Tesco Community team, Scouts, and a Live Here Love Here representative, to come together with members of the local community.

Pastor Trevor of Connect Ministries said: “The team effort on the day was great to witness. It was particularly good to see so many children and young people get involved.”

Councillor Timothy Gaston, who was among the volunteers, said: “A massive well done to everyone who took part and I trust the local community will appreciate the team effort to tidy up the village.

“The plantain and middle path was where most of the team focused our efforts with lifting litter and cutting the grass. More than 30 bags of rubbish alone were lifted from the middle path.

“I worked to secure another bin in this area, which I believe will encourage people to use rather than throwing their waste down. The bin could also be used for bagged dog foul as well as litter.”

Council extended thanks to all who turned out including Cullybackey Community Partnership’s Margaret Murphy, who was instrumental in the project,

The local authority added that littering is an offence which can result in an £80 fixed penalty.

To report any fly tipping or littered areas you can go to: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/report