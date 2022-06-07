DeathTech pioneer PlotBox receives drone technology awards recognition

Airwards is the first global awards programme of its kind dedicated to identifying, recognising and championing the breadth of positive drone use cases from around the world which are innovative, safe and having a real-world impact.

Headquartered in County Antrim and with offices in the United States and Australia, PlotBox has grown over the last decade from multi-award-winning startup to become the leading cloud-based deathcare management solution that facilitates deathcare providers, such as cemeteries and crematoria in operating to world-class standards.

Founded in 2012 by Ballymena-based husband and wife team Sean and Leona McAllister, PlotBox has pioneered the integration of high-resolution drone imagery, geographical information systems, cloud-based software, and cemetery records - helping to overcome the growing worldwide issue of lack of cemetery space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena-based husband and wife team Sean and Leona McAllister

The Airwards Judges said of PlotBox: “A unique use case with great real-world examples exploiting existing mature products brought together in a novel way in another area of life not previously considered. I loved the application of this technology targeting a very clear sector where the impact of data cannot be overstated. Developing such a unique and detailed data driven system solves a very real-world problem facing land management.”