Easter DIY store opening hours Northern Ireland 2023: When B&Q, Screwfix & Homebase open over bank holiday
The Easter bank holiday weekend is here, and many will use the extra time off to finally put up that shelf they’ve been putting off or to spruce up their home with an extra coat of paint ahead of spring weather.
This year, Good Friday will take place on April 7, with Easter Sunday scheduled for April 9 and Easter Monday on April 10. Both Friday and Monday are bank holidays, meaning the majority of people will be off work to enable them to spend time with their loved ones.
Opening hours for each DIY store will vary over the Easter period so it is important to check your local branch before you travel. Some DIY stores will be closed on Easter Sunday as this is widely regarded as a day of rest, especially in the Christian community.
DIY store opening times in Northern Ireland
B&Q
B&Q in Newtownabbey will be operating usual opening times over Easter weekend. The opening times are as follows:
- Good Friday: 7am - 8pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm
Screwfix
All Screwfix stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. The Easter opening hours for Raven Hill Business Park in Belfast are as follows:
- Good Friday: Closed
- Easter Saturday: 7am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: Closed
Homebase
Homebase in Drumkeen Complex in Belfast will be closed on Easter Sunday. The Easter opening times are as follows:
- Good Friday: 8am - 8pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am - 7pm