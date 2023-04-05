News you can trust since 1737
Easter DIY store opening hours Northern Ireland 2023: When B&Q, Screwfix & Homebase open over bank holiday 

Easter bank holiday weekend is almost here and many people will be using the four-day break to get to their DIY jobs around the house

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read

The Easter bank holiday weekend is here, and many will use the extra time off to finally put up that shelf they’ve been putting off or to spruce up their home with an extra coat of paint ahead of spring weather.

This year, Good Friday will take place on April 7, with Easter Sunday scheduled for April 9 and Easter Monday on April 10. Both Friday and Monday are bank holidays, meaning the majority of people will be off work to enable them to spend time with their loved ones.

Opening hours for each DIY store will vary over the Easter period so it is important to check your local branch before you travel. Some DIY stores will be closed on Easter Sunday as this is widely regarded as a day of rest, especially in the Christian community.

But what are the opening hours for the main DIY stores in Northern Ireland? Here’s everything you need to know.

DIY store opening times in Northern Ireland

Opening hours for each store will vary over the bank holiday so it is important to check your local branch before you travel.

B&Q

B&Q in Newtownabbey will be operating usual opening times over Easter weekend. The opening times are as follows:

  • Good Friday: 7am - 8pm 
  • Easter Saturday: 7am - 8pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Screwfix

All Screwfix stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. The Easter opening hours for Raven Hill Business Park in Belfast are as follows:

  • Good Friday: Closed
  • Easter Saturday: 7am - 8pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: Closed

Homebase

Homebase in Drumkeen Complex in Belfast will be closed on Easter Sunday. The Easter opening times are as follows:

  • Good Friday: 8am - 8pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am - 8pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am - 7pm
