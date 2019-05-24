Forage for the finest of food at Bert’s

It’ll be a case of country estate meeting city chic next Wednesday night when Belfast jazz bar Bert’s hosts its first forager’s dining experience, bringing the taste of wild, freshly-grown seasonal produce from Rademon Estate in Crossgar.

The Co Down venue is home to local gin distiller and partner for the evening, Shortcross Gin. Taking place on Wednesday May 29, the event is the first of its kind for The Merchant’s opulent Jazz bar, and will showcase a delectable four course menu with a G&T reception and paired cocktails, served-up by the venue’s skilled bartenders.

The menu has been inspired by a ‘field to plate and glass’ ethos, with many of the ingredients set to be handpicked before the event, including local honey, wild forest flowers, free-range eggs and fresh rhubarb. During the forager’s feast, Shortcross Gin co-founder David Boyd-Armstrong will chat to diners about the stunning Rademon estate and the inspiration behind Shortcross Gin before the evening draws to a close with live jazz music.

Commenting on the inspiration behind the forager’s dinner, Michael Weber, head chef at Berts Jazz Bar, said:

“We are really looking forward to hosting our first ever forager’s dinner at Berts. We wanted to create a truly unique dining experience for guests and when Shortcross Gin, the drinks partner for the event, invited us to visit the Rademon Estate, it was the perfect opportunity to bring a taste of the estate to Belfast.

“It’s evident, now more than ever, that customers want to know exactly what they’re eating and where the ingredients have come from. At Berts, we endeavour to work with local suppliers and source local produce where and when possible and through developing this forager’s menu, we have been able to take this to a new level.”

Tickets are available for £59.50 per person. To find out more information or to make a reservation, call Berts Jazz Bar on 028 9026 2713 or visit https://www.themerchanthotel.com.