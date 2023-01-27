The run up to the Coronation in June will see a battle for an invitation to this most historic event.

I was approaching my seventh birthday on that last historic Coronation in 1953. There was no television in my corner of south Derry in those days, just radio. We had a day off school and I recall not being allowed to make any noise whilst my mother listened to the goings on in London.

We’re a month through this Coronation year already and so far Prince Harry has caused mayhem, there’s talk of Prince Andrew coming back to the fold, a Royal baby is expected and Queen Camilla Consort has fitted into her Royal role so well she could have been born for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new addition to the family this year will be from Princess Eugenie daughter of Prince Andrew.

King Charles's Coronation is hotting up to be a fantastic historical event

The child will be 13th in line to the Throne and no I’m saying nothing about that number and its relation to luck or otherwise. The date of its birth hasn’t been revealed yet but all babies born this year will always be known as the Coronation babes.

It’s unlikely the baby’s grandfather will be refused a seat at the big event. In fact there would appear to be something afoot from the leading British media this week that Prince Andrew `may not be guilty’ of all the things he was accused of. In which case it may mean the Prince may be able to attend the historic event in all his Royal regalia, and play a prominent role. Perhaps the people of the country will be so excited they won’t mind in the slightest.

How we love history-making no matter what the event and it is especially memorable when a King or Queen is involved. After all, what we know today as the United Kingdom has had Royals, mostly Kings, for millennia, ruling us, guiding us through difficult eras of history.

My favourite of the Queens has to be Elizabeth 1 whose reign ended with her death in 1603. Before her it was the unfortunate Mary Queen of Scots who at the relatively young age of 44 years was executed in 1587.

Sandra Chapman

Further on in history we had Queen Victoria. The next female on the Throne was the Queen the present generation was familiar with, Elizabeth II. After King Charles will come the present Prince of Wales, William, who will be followed by another King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run up to the Coronation in June will see a battle for an invitation to this most historic event.

Leading politicians may get priority even if many of them won’t deserve such a privilege. Foreign Royalty – many of them genuine relations of our Royals - will be there and Commonwealth leaders will also be invited, some no doubt in traditional, colourful costume which could be one of the high points of the day.