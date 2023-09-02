That means that Summer should finally show up. Where has it been anyway? Last chance for a glass of Pinot Noir or rose on the patio among the flowers in the enchanting company of my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., watching the evening sun disappear beyond the horizon, from our lovely home on the North Antrim coast, Rose Cottage.

Even so, the evenings are getting undeniably darker and cooler which may explain why I can't stop thinking about sausagemeat. Sweat an onion with a clove of garlic and allow to cool. Mix it with your sausagemeat in a large bowl along with a few anchovies, some sage, an egg, a pinch of flour and a squeeze of lemon. Form into meatballs, about the size of golf-balls,and chill for an hour or so. Meanwhile, make a garlicky, chilli, red wine and tomato sauce. Fry your meaty golf-balls in olive oil, mix with the sauce and serve with spaghetti, basil and a sprinkling of Parmesan for a proper Italian treat.

And enjoy it with today's Wine of the Week, the light-bodied, youthful and exuberantly juicy 2021 Mark West Pinot Noir (currently reduced to £10 from £12 at Sainsbury's). A luscious, tangy palate is dominated by ripe, fleshy cherry and summer berry flavours which are nicely balanced by gentle tannins and backnotes of cinnamon and clove. This bright, crisp and complex Californian red will benefit from being served lightly chilled and can be paired equally well with poultry or fish.

An Occasional Tipple with Raymond Gleug

Off to Italy now for a zesty, lively, light and gloriously upbeat white. The lipsmackingly crisp, reassuringly elegant and satisfyingly savoury 2021 Falanghina Benevento (£7.99, Lidl) will greet you with captivating floral aromas before a richly textured palate which teems with tangy stone fruit and slightly sharper citrus flavours. This superbly balanced and delightfully dry drop should be well able to withstand the fiery spicing in the prawn and monkish stew which I plan to make on the next available sunny Sunday afternoon. Maybe tomorrow?

My beautiful Madame often tells me that I'm just a gift to the women of this world and that, like the best wines in my cellar, I too get better as I grow older. It is good that she loves me. So I pour her another glass of that rose I alluded to in the first paragraph, the pale pink, dry and very elegant 2021 Ramon Bilbao Rosado (£9, Tesco). This delicate, Spanish rose has a vibrantly aromatic bouquet with notes of strawberries and watermelon alongside hints of white flowers. A well-balanced, citrussy palate opens out into generous floral and fruity flavours. One for seafood or salads.