An east Belfast table tennis club is on a mission to claim back the Guinness World Record for the ‘most consecutive opponents in a table tennis rally’ – but they still need more players.

Back in 2017 the Ormeau Table Tennis Club set a remarkable record with 113 consecutive opponents, only for it to be snatched away from them by Brighton Table Tennis Club two years ago.

However the Belfast-based club, run by Keith and Gervis Knox, are making it their ‘mission possible’ to regain the coveted title by attempting to smash the current record of 117.

The club has drummed up participants from Ormeau players, friends, family and the community with special guest Lady Mary Peters picking up her bat. However they still need 20 more people to sign up in the next 24 hours to enable the challenge to go ahead.

Club coach Gervis Knox, explained: “Our record was broken within the last year or so but we are hoping we will get it back soon. The current record stands at 117, and we’re on a mission to smash it!

“We’re geared up to reclaim our title however we still need 20 more players to make it happen. This isn’t just about breaking records, it’s about coming together as a community to support a cause close to our hearts.”

Ormeau Table Tennis Club are on a mission to claim back the Guinness World Record for the ‘Most consecutive opponents in a table tennis rally.’ Pictured are the 2017 participants getting ready to set a remarkable record with 113 consecutive opponents

Not just a challenge, the event is also a fundraiser for the Mary Peters Trust, which has been a pillar of support for young athletes in Northern Ireland for nearly five decades helping to develop sports and nurture talent.

Many young people from the Ormeau Table Tennis Club have benefitted from the support the Mary Peters Trust has given them over the years.

Northern Irish former athlete and founder of the association, Mary Peters explained: “I am excited about another opportunity for us to reclaim the world record in Northern Ireland.

"We were disappointed to lose our 2017 record a couple of years ago and we can’t wait to get it back. We would love people to come along, join us or simply cheer us on. I will be taking the first shot...no pressure.”

Ormeau Table Tennis Club are on a mission to claim back the Guinness World Record for the ‘Most consecutive opponents in a table tennis rally.’ Pictured is Keith Knox and Mary Peters with their certificate from September 2017

The club also hopes the Guinness World Record attempt, which takes place in east Belfast’s Banana Block venue on March 21, will encourage more young people to take an interest in the sport.

Gervis added: “By participating, you’ll not only have the chance to be a record breaker but also contribute to a noble cause, aiding the development of sport in our community.

"Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the world of table tennis, Ormeau Table Tennis Club invites you to join in this attempt and be part of this historic event. We encourage all participants to make a donation to the Mary Peters Trust, every contribution, big or small, makes a difference. And spread the word, the more, the merrier!

“All the action takes place from 5.30pm so please sign up and let’s get this record broken!”