Calling on all mucky pups! Fur-get Crufts, it’s all about scruffs - show us your favourite pooch pic for the chance to win

For most of us, our fur balls love to get mucky and are happiest when rolling around in mud or swimming in the sea - we love them either way!

By Michael Cousins
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 1:16pm
Send us a [pic of your dog to win £100 Joylles voucher
To celebrate our lovable pets, we are partnering with Jollyes, the Pet People for one scruffy pup to win a £100 voucher that can be used in any of the 13 Jollyes stores in Northern Ireland.

Send us your scruffy pooch pics to

~ [email protected] marked Jollyes

~Send by Facebook messenger

~ or if you found this link on social media post in the comment

You can also enter by post

News Letter

Suite 302-303 Glandore,

Arthur House,

41 Arthur Street

Belfast

BT1 4GB

We wish you the best of luck!

CruftsNorthern IrelandFacebook