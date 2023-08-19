Swanning around various media functions, hobnobbing with bigwigs and celebs, gorging myself on the fanciest food, washing it down with barrelfuls of the finest wine and rattling off a few pretentious paragraphs about how wonderful it all is once a week. Sadly, it doesn't pay all that well, nothing like what it used to, and it's neither as glamorous nor as easy as you might think. Although, when the event is organised by United Wine Merchants, I know I'm in safe hands.

United Wines is one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland. Operating from a huge warehouse in Craigavon they distribute an extensive portfolio of wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks from all around the world to more than 1000 bars, restaurants, hotels and off-licences throughout the country. They have 55 staff whom I suspect are as well looked after as I am on their media evenings. Transport Manager Arthur Watson, Head of Finance Siobhan McSorley, and Planning & Transport Supervisor Darren Lynn have all just been recognised by UWM for 20 years of service. Great to see a local drinks company doing so well which is no doubt due to having skilled, dedicated staff who are properly valued by their employer. Perhaps Arthur, Siobhan and Darren are actually the ones with the best jobs in the world, not little old me, hey?

On which note, today's Wine of the Week was one I enjoyed as a guest of UWM at a recent barbecue/wine-tasting event in Crumlin Road Gaol- the soft, supple and impressively aromatic Beefsteak Malbec (widely available, generally about £8). Mellow, well-rounded and firmly balanced, this graceful, savoury Argentinian drop teems with ripe, muscular black fruit and plum flavours which mingle pleasingly alongside notes of leather and delicate hints of mint and spice. One for a Saturday night barbecue- hamburgers, crispy chips and salad.

An Occasional Tipple with Raymond Gleug

Lovers of white, you have not been forgotten. Today's second selection is the fresh, fragrant and gloriously refreshing 2021 Fattori Pinot Grigio (£10.49, Naked Wines). This unoaked Italian white is brimful of juicy peach and sharper lime flavours alongside grassy and herbaceous aromatics. One for a warm chicken and coriander salad with rocket, sundried tomatoes and black olives.

On a personal note, last Sunday I was dragged out against my will to the Barbie movie at a local BYO cinema by my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., which naturally meant sharing a splash of pink. The movie actually surpassed my very low expectations though it failed to meet my Madame's significantly higher hopes and, in short, was therefore very poor. Not the wine, though. The delightfully dry, elegant and gloriously refreshing 2022 Villanyi Roze (£8.99, Lidl) quite literally fit the bill. This well-rounded spritzy Hungarian drop is packed with red berry and citrus flavours which went wonderfully well with the platter of cold meats, cheese and olives we quietly shared between kisses and cuddles in the back row, what with the movie being so inconsequential and unengaging and the company so alluring.