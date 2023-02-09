It is expected that by summer people in same-sex civil partnerships or marriages will be able to go to Anglican churches and receive a blessing to celebrate that relationship.

A motion on the proposals was voted through by the Church of England’s General Synod today, Thursday 9 February, following a marathon eight-hour debate spanning two days which heard multiple opposing views.

Gay priest Rev Charlie Bell accused heterosexual members of the church synod of denying gay members marriage, but then also claiming that homosexual intimacy "will damage their heterosexual marriages".

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby addresses General Synod delegates during the debate on gay marriage at The Church House in London.

However Rev Peter Ould from Canterbury, who identifies as predominantly gay, but is also married to a woman with whom he has children, challenged his comments.

Rev Ould replied: "The problem with Charlie's position is, plenty of gay members of Synod are also endorsing the traditional Christian position. This ain't a gays versus straights thing. My one delight in the Synod debate is the number of new faces of LGB Anglicans who are aligned with Biblical teaching. Welcome all to the club!"Another gay cleric who defended the traditional view was Rev Laura Oliver from Blackburn, who said that as a gay celibate Christian she felt totally "invisible" in what the Bishops had proposed, and felts her Christian commitment was being undermined.

As a gay Christian she said that she rejected the world's notion that "fulfilment comes from sexual intimacy". She also called on other Anglicans to reject the Bishops' motion and said she was "devastated by these developments".

The Church Times reported that the final speaker in the debate, Rev Kate Wharton from Liverpool took a similar position. She said: “I’m 44, a single, celibate virgin, and incidentally not lonely. I fear that the impact of this motion is not to draw us together but to push us apart.”

The comments came as blessings for same-sex couples in the Church of England were welcomed by supporters as a “moment of hope” but with a recognition that “divisions run deep” on the issue.

The position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still be unable to marry in church – although senior figures in the Church have recognised the conversation on equal marriage is likely to continue.

Speaking last month the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said he “joyfully” welcomed the blessings proposals but added that he will not personally carry them out due to his “pastoral responsibility for the whole communion”.

Following the vote the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said he would “gladly” give blessings, while the Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, who led the debate and chairs the group which oversaw the development of the proposals, said she “would have the conversation (with a couple), and there are certainly prayers within that suite (of prayers) that I would use”.

Dame Sarah described the result as a “moment of hope for the Church” but recognised that differences of opinion and strong feelings remain.