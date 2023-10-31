All Sections
Craig Revel Horwood takes a break from Strictly Come Dancing to star in Belfast show

Hit musical Annie hits the Belfast Opera House tonight starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan!
By Claire Cartmill
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:10 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:36 GMT
The smash-hit production of Annie comes to Belfast for one week only direct from London’s West End. This hit musical stars Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood (Tuesday-Thursday) as the tyrannical Miss Hannigan!

The smash-hit production of Annie comes to Belfast Opera House for one week only direct from London’s West End.

This ‘glorious revival’ (The Times) stars Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood (Tuesday-Thursday) and Jodie Prenger (Friday-Saturday) as the tyrannical Miss Hannigan!

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Her luck soon changes when she’s chosen to spend a fairytale Christmas with famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Meanwhile, spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search for her true family…

With its Tony® award-winning book and score, including the unforgettable songs It’s The Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow, you can bet your bottom dollar that you’ll love it!

Note: Craig Revel Horwood will not be performing on Friday and Saturday’s performances.

For more hit shows go to the Belfast Opera House website.

