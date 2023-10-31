The smash-hit production of Annie comes to Belfast for one week only direct from London’s West End. This hit musical stars Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood (Tuesday-Thursday) as the tyrannical Miss Hannigan!

This ‘glorious revival’ (The Times) stars Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood (Tuesday-Thursday) and Jodie Prenger (Friday-Saturday) as the tyrannical Miss Hannigan!

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Her luck soon changes when she’s chosen to spend a fairytale Christmas with famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Meanwhile, spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search for her true family…

With its Tony® award-winning book and score, including the unforgettable songs It’s The Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow, you can bet your bottom dollar that you’ll love it!

Note: Craig Revel Horwood will not be performing on Friday and Saturday’s performances.