Curry’s Fun Park: when is the Portrush amusement park open and what are the rides

There will be a selection of new rides, and the return of some old classics - including The Big Dipper.

The Curry family, who run Curry's Fun Park in County Galway, have taken on a long-term lease on the Edlington Street amusement park.

Those across the country are thrilled that the amusement park has been saved - despite the new ownership and new name.

When is Curry’s Fun Park open?

Curry’s Fun Park opened its doors again on Saturday, April 9 - a week earlier than its proposed date.

The Edlington Street amusement park is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

On a Friday, it is open from 4pm to 10pm, and on the weekends it is open from 12pm to 10pm.

However, it will also be open from 12pm to 10pm on Monday, May 2 - to celebrate the Mayday bank holiday.

What rides are there at Curry’s Fun Park?

The Curry family confirmed that The Big Dipper will still dominate the seafront and remain a core attraction.

The new carousel has been painted, and is lit up with colourful lights - also each horse now has its own name.

There is also a new version of the Cyclone which is possibly faster and again, lit up with colourful lights.

The Helter Skelter has been replaced by the Lighthouse Slide - which was the original slide outside Barry’s in the 50’s and 60’s.

Other rides include dodgems (designed like New York City yellow taxis), Cornelius Gooch’s Sizzler and Curry’s Crazy frogs.

There are also a number of ticket gaming machines.