Executive strategies aim to purge ‘misery’ of domestic and sex abuse

Executive ministers said they are committed to challenging the critical issues and to creating a society where “everyone is safe and protected from all forms of violence and abuse”.

First Minister Paul Givan, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Justice Minister Naomi Long and Health Minister Robin Swann urged the public, including victims and survivors, to make their voices heard in its bid to deal with the issues.

The Equally Safe Strategy: A Strategy to Tackle Violence Against Women and Girls, from the Executive Office, is being designed to address societal attitudes, beliefs and behaviours.

(Left-right) First Minister Paul Givan, Justice Minister Naomi Long, Health Minister Robin Swann and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill outside Parliament Buildings at Stormont, calling for the public to give their views on two new strategies, aimed at tackling domestic and sexual abuse, and violence against women and girls. Picture date: Monday January 10, 2022.

Ministers said the Domestic and Sexual Abuse Strategy, from the Departments of Health and Justice, seeks to adopt an inclusive approach and apply to all victims, regardless of gender or gender identity.

The wide-ranging engagement on the two new strategies will run through to March 7.

Mr Givan said that violence and the fear of violence has “long-lasting, life-changing impacts on the most personal aspects” of the lives of women and girls.

“It limits their life-chances and causes misery to individuals and their families. This, in turn, reverberates out into the workplace and wider community,” Mr Givan added.

“We want a society in which all are equally safe; where everyone is respected and can reach their full potential. Addressing this issue will take a combined effort – that involves government at every level, statutory bodies and grassroots organisations, but also individuals – we all have a part to play.”

Ms O’Neill said: “The Executive is united in its determination to end the abhorrent violence and abuse against women and girls in our society.

“From the most heart-breaking stories to the unwanted behaviour that makes many women uncomfortable and anxious every day, we know the impact that violence against women and girls has every day. It has no place in our society and it must stop.”

Ms Long said: “Tackling domestic and sexual abuse is, and will continue to be, a key priority for us. Anyone can be a victim, just as anyone can be an abuser.

“Tackling this issue warrants a dedicated approach, an identifiable strategy, with specific commitments.”