Hocus Pocus, I see a crocus! Ding-a-ling-a-ling! Here comes Spring! Of course, at this special time of year, one's thoughts may tend towards roses and wine rather than crocuses and Spring.

Before wending their wondrous path towards romance and, ultimately, love, sweet love. The Good Book tells us that love is patient and kind and never jealous, boastful or conceited.

On which note, my darling wife, the illustrious Madame G., has had good reason to chide me over this after having been goaded relentlessly this past few days about how my Ireland are sure to hammer her native France in the rugby today following our easy triumph over Wales last week.

An Occasional Tipple with Raymond Gleug

Love is nothing, however, if not forgiving. So I will accept her pardon. I promise to be more considerate from now on, to congratulate her in the unlikely event of a French victory and to console her should they succumb to the brilliance of the green giants as one prays they shall. Now, some Spanish wine for all you lovebirds out there.

This year, I plan to woo my beautiful woman with a platter of roast lamb, Dauphinoise potatoes and a medley of seasonal vegetables which I shall match with the intense, brooding, spiced and flavoursome 2016 Castillo Catadau (£10.99, Naked Wines, www.nakedwines.com). This medium-bodied, crimson red has pronounced herbaceous and brambly aromas which are nicely complemented by dark, smoky backnotes. Mouthfuls of cherry, blackberry and plum flavours are balanced by gentle tannins before a smooth, tangy finish with black pepper. The only potential drawback of this burly red is that at a whopping 14% alcohol. I would particularly advise any gentlemen harbouring notions of strenuous exertion later in the evening to enjoy in moderation.

Or if your loved one, like mine, prefers something white and French then the fresh and fragrant 2021 M&S Collections Chablis (£15) should fit the bill. A theatrically ripe pear and stonefruit nose welcomes a palate full of lemon and crisp, apple flavours which are balanced by understated spice and discreet hints of oak. Zingy and upbeat, this tangy white will also go wonderfully well with seafood, especially oysters. And you know yourself what oysters mean, hey?

As you luxuriate in your own intimate and, one hopes, decadent soirees, it may interest you to know that while the French may still see themselves as the kingpins of romance, we can teach our garlic-munching cousins a thing or two about that as well. Let me expand, dear tipplers. While studying theology at the Sorbonne many moons ago, I came across the story of Irish Carmelite priest, Fr. John Spratt. So impressed was Pope Gregory XVI with Spratt's teaching on the subject of romantic love that he gifted St. Valentine's remains along with several lesser relics to his Carmelite order. And they reside to this day in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Whitefriars St., Dublin.The Irish made a big deal out of this and turned the saint's feast into a celebration of romance. Being Irish, they were instinctively secretive and devious and so the tradition of sending cards and tokens of love anonymously was born. The US naturally got in on the act and so Hallmark took over. Anyway, this year when my lovely Madame, after one glass too many, begins to tell me again about how her froggies invented romance, I could simply correct her. But I think I shall prefer instead to pour her another glass of Chablis and to simply nod along, while marvelling at the patience and kindness of love which is never jealous, boastful or conceited. Come on Ireland!