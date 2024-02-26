Portrush Raft Race 2023. Photograph by Declan Roughan

Portrush Raft Race is expected to go ahead in 2024 thanks to Portrush Yacht Club and the RNLI.It is hoped the event will take place on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday 26 , in aid of RNLI Portrush, pending Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s approval for land and property assets.

A request for use of land from Portrush Yacht Club will be considered at the next land and property sub-committee meeting on March 6. If approval is given, the decision will then be ratified at the full Council meeting on March 26.

Back in February the organisers of the annual charity event officially confirmed the cancellation ‘with deep regret’ adding it was ‘due to circumstances out of our hands’.

Known as the largest raft race in the UK and Ireland, this year's event had been billed as a special edition to mark the RNLI's 200-year anniversary.

A spokesperson for RNLI, confirmed: “Portrush Yacht Club, fundraising on behalf of the RNLI, will host this year’s Portrush raft race on 25-26 May. The RNLI wishes to thank the organisers for stepping in to allow the event to go ahead in the charity’s 200th year.

“The RNLI would also like to extend thanks to all associated with organising the raft race over the last 40 years, their hard work and dedicated support for this incredible event has raised significant funds for the charity’s lifesaving work. It is an extremely popular event, and we are delighted that it is now going ahead in 2024.”

The crowds pictured at last year's Portrush Raft Race. Photograph by Declan Roughan

Karl Simmonds, general manager at Portrush Yacht Club, said: “We’re delighted to play our part in ensuring Portrush Raft Race takes place in 2024.

“As a club with community at its heart, we’re pleased to work alongside the RNLI and Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council to deliver this fantastic national event - particularly during such an important year for the RNLI.”

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the RNLI and the 41st time Portrush Raft Race has taken place. This year’s iconic two-day event will again be focused around Portrush Harbour, West Bay and Kerr Street Green.”

The Junior Raft Race, Main Raft Race, Raft Race Dip and PYC Skerries Swimmers’ Raft Race Swim is also set to return as part of this year’s event, with further details to be announced once the go-ahead is official.

Last year’s Raft Race was watched by thousands and raised over £25,000 for the RNLI.

Beni McAllister, lifeboat operations manager at Portrush, added: "We are pleased the Portrush Raft Race is back on for 2024. The RNLI is grateful to the RNLI North Coast Events Group, who ran the event for the last number of years, for their hard work and support during that time.

“For our 200th year, we are thrilled to work with Portrush Yacht Club who came on board recently to ensure the popular event will go ahead.