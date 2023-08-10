News you can trust since 1737
'Get up and go'...Lady Mary Peters launches run for RAF Benevolent Fund

Olympic gold medallist, Lady Mary Peters is encouraging people across Northern Ireland to ‘get up and go’ to the Ulster 5k and 1.5k Children’s Race.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST

The event will held on Saturday, September 2 at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University and aims to raise vital funds for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Commenting at the launch, Lady Mary said: “The aim of the event is to encourage as many people as possible to be active and embrace the wonderful community spirit of the day. It doesn’t matter if you are a regular runner, a first time runner or simply enjoy walking with a friend, children or the dog, all are welcome to participate in this inclusive and friendly event, while at the same time supporting the RAF Benevolent Fund.”

The children’s race starts at 1:30pm and the adults’ race at 2pm.

Registration will be on the day at the Sports Pavilion from 12noon. The entry fees are £10 per adult and £5 per child (12 and under).

All entrants will receive a bespoke medal. There will be podium prizes for men and women, together with a large number of spot prizes. Refreshments will be provided for all participants.

Julie Corbett, the event organiser, added: “This event is for everyone and has something for all, whether you are a competitive runner, a fun runner or a walker.

"To encourage people to participate, we keep our entry fees as low as we can and our spot prizes ensure that every runner or walker has a good chance of going home with a prize. Due to the generosity of our sponsors, last year almost half of the participants did just that. We are very grateful to Ulster University for hosting the event.”

