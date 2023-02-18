"Let's Go Giants!" Ice-hockey wouldn't normally be my thing but having been offered free tickets with the promise of loads of free food and drink at the newly refurbished Heineken suite at Belfast's SSE Arena, my darling wife, the illustrious Madame G., and I decided it would be churlish to refuse.

To our surprise, as well as enjoying plenty of sumptuous snacks and some very pleasant beer and wine, we found the sport quite captivating while the atmosphere in the arena was buzzing and full of infectious joy. Best of all, Belfast Giants beat their Scottish opponents, Fife Flyers 9-4. A great day out for family fun!

I mention all this for another reason. Lent starts on Wednesday. You'll probably want to go off something. Some of you may even be brave enough to make the ultimate sacrifice and forsake the devil's buttermilk itself. If so, it may please you to note that my Madame- who was driving when we went to the ice-hockey - assured me that the Heineken Zero she was drinking tasted as good as the real thing. Having just now polished off one myself, I can concur that it has all the characteristic fruity notes of original Heineken with a softer palate, a smooth malty body and if you do feel tempted by Old Nick to cave in and have a sneaky cold one, this light-tasting beer will satisfy that longing without damaging your soul. Or indeed your waistline (only 69 calories).

An Occasional Tipple with Raymond Gleug

Alas, my livelihood deters me from joining any good souls who plan to abstain from alcohol from this Wednesday until Easter Sunday. 46 long days. I'll have to think of another way to punish myself.

In the meantime, I've picked three distinctive and palatable wines for you to enjoy while others look on enviously at prices that won't break your bank.

First among near equals but just about gaining the nod by no more than the shortest of short heads to be sure to be sure is the pale, light-bodied and elegant 2021 M&S Found Furmint (£8). This Hungarian white has an intriguing palate with notes of walnut and almond, mint and honey alongside green apple and citrus flavours which lead to a tingly finish with mild acidity. An obvious match to seafood and salads, it's also versatile enough to be enjoyed with creamy, lemony or nutty desserts.

Lovers of red, I will never forget you. For I am you. We're sticking with the M&S Found range which champions classic grapes you may not be familiar with. We're leaving Hungary now and moving next door to Austria for today's second selection, the lively, tangy and exuberantly juicy 2021 M&S Found Zweigelt (£8.50). Full of black cherry and red berry flavours which are complemented by understated spices, it went well with the pork chops, crushed potatoes and creamy mushroom sauce - loads of garlic, oregano and thyme - which I prepared for tea at our lovely home, Rose Cottage, this evening.

And finally, we go to Portugal for the rustic, robust and savoury 2020 Montaria Reserva Vinho Tinto (£9.99, Naked Wines, www.nakedwines.com). A medium-bodied palate with berry and cherry flavours, nicely balanced by soft tannins, before a lengthy finish with hints of black pepper, this Portuguese red will benefit from being served slightly chilled. It proved an ideal match to the spicy meatballs in a rich tomato sauce which my darling wife, the redoubtable Madame G., served up for dinner yesterday evening. Equal rights and equal duties in Rose Cottage.

