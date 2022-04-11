Hop onboard for family fun with Translink this Easter

With Spring in the air and school holidays underway for many, Translink has announced great value family fares for Easter adventures, as well as the return of its popular Easter Train for 2022, giving families the chance to plan some egg-stra special days out.

Those wishing to escape to the seaside and perhaps visit the newly re-opening Curry’s Fun Park, can make the most of the much-loved family Easter Train travelling to Portrush on Monday, April 18 and Tuesday 19. Departing from Lanyon Place Train Station, parents and their little chicks will have the chance to sit back, relax and enjoy fun onboard activities, including a special visit from the Easter Bunny. Family tickets are priced at £22 for up to 2 adults and 4 children and are available online only.

Whether you’re thinking of short trips closer to home or exploring all that Northern Ireland has to offer, there are comfortable, hassle free and affordable ways to travel with Translink’s great value fare offers and transport options this Easter.

Leo Dwyer (4) and Alice McCrossan (5) get ready to ‘hop onboard’ with Translink this Easter

Plan a fun day out and make the most of a Family & Friends ticket for only £22 for unlimited day travel on all Translink services within Northern Ireland. Or explore Belfast with a Metro and Glider Family Day Ticket for just £9 for unlimited day travel. These tickets cover up to 2 adults and 4 children, and to make Easter days out even easier and more affordable, there will be no time restrictions on the use of these tickets from April 9 – 24.